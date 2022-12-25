No water cuts during holidays - Ghana Water assures resident of Upper East Region

Regional News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Production Manager of the Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Abdul-Rahim Seidu, has assured customers of uninterrupted water supply as adequate measures have been put in place to cater to their needs "as they celebrate Christmas and the New Year”.



Speaking to our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti in Bolgatanga, he wished customers well in the celebration of Christmas and cautioned customers of judicious use of water and regular payment of bills so as not to accumulate huge debts that may result in disconnection subsequently.



“As we celebrate Christmas, there is certainly going to be an increase in the demand for water, and GWCL has enough stock to last throughout the season and beyond, with the maintenance (distribution team) to ensure that water supply is constant”.



The Regional Distribution Manager of GWCL, Opong Kwateng Awasi said, the distribution department really does not go on holidays they work 24 hours on a shift basis to ensure the continuous supply of water.



Regarding meeting the demand, he indicated that all their tanks are in good shape and at full capacity to supply to customers.



He said that there may be power interruption from NEDCO for a few moments that may hinder production, and the quantity in store will cater to those moments of interruptions.



Mr. Akwasi stated that GWCL coverage is not hundred percent and they deal with the urban areas while Community Water handles the rural areas, and since Bolgatanga is not totally urbanized, part of it falls under community water.



“Where there is no coverage or limited pipelines stand-pipes are been constructed for the supply of water”.



He further stressed that there are also tanker services for outlandish areas.



“Really versatile in meeting customers’ demands”, he added.