No vice president in Ghanaian history can match my record - Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President, has declared himself as the best Vice President the country has ever had.



The former deputy central bank governor claims no vice president can match his record.



He made the remarks while addressing delegates of the party Tano South constituency of his competency.



Dr. Bawumia assured New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates at Techimantia in the Tano South constituency of his competency.



He claimed his competence, skills, and commitment to serving Ghana are unique and superior to previous vice presidents.



The economist stated that former president John Dramani Mahama, who served as vice president before becoming president, cannot break his record.



He charged the delegates to vote massively for him on November 4, 2023, since he remains the only candidate who has what it takes to lead NPP to victory in 2024.



“There is no vice president in Ghanaian history who can match my record as vice president. I have a track record. In comparison to those who came before me, I have accomplished much.



"I have the necessary expertise. When asked what Mahama did as vice president, no accomplishment or track record can be cited. I have governance experience. If you vote for me as the presidential candidate, I will be able to handle the country.”



He also told the delegates that he had made significant sacrifices for the party and deserved to be recognised.



“I also want you to vote for me because I have made sacrifices for the NPP. I quit my work and made sacrifices for the party. I’ve been there for the party and defended it day and night.



"I have defended the party both in opposition and in government. I have represented the party both in and out of court. I’ve been there rain or shine.”