'No two people are the same, not even twins' - Nana Akomea shoots back at Bawumia's critics

Politics of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Chief Executive Officer, Nana Akomea has opposed critics lambasting Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his statement that he will govern Ghana as his own man.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivering a speech after his victory in the New Patriotic Party's presidential election over the weekend, told Ghanaians he has his independent objectives but to some critics, the Vice President has shot himself in the foot.



"I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty," Dr. Bawumia said.



To the critics, the Vice President is trying to distance himself from the economic mess created by President Nana Akufo-Addo but it's impossible because he plays a major role in the current administration.



Nana Akomea, in response, finds nothing wrong with Dr. Bawumia's statements.



"The man is his own man. No two people are the same . . . not even twins," he asserted on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



The STC boss stressed that, "Bawumia cannot be same as Akufo-Addo. He is his own man. He has his own ideas and vision. So, there is nothing wrong with him saying he is the Vice President and he is his own man; he is a different man and Ghanaians should expect a different leader".



He also promised Ghanaians that the government will work harder to improve their living conditions.



