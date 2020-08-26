Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: My News GH

No true Christian or Muslim will vote for NDC – MASLOC CEO

Stephen Amoah, CEO of MASLOC

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Ghana, Mr Stephen Amoah has said that any Christian who votes for John Dramani Mahama will have their values questioned.



According to him, the government of Akufo-Addo has performed beyond imagination and therefore needs to be given the opportunity to do more for Ghana in the impending election.



He said comparing the records of the two leading political parties in the country and their major achievements at transforming Ghana’s economy and providing sustainable opportunities, the NPP comes tops in all sectors;reason why the people of Ghana should rally behind the elephant fraternity.



The New Patriotic Party'(NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region said anyone against the NPP has his or her faith in God or Allah in doubt and needs to be checked.



“If we are comparing the two political parties in terms of development and if it is not about what you will eat or bringing in tribalism and others anyone who supports the NDC has their faith in Christ in doubt.”



Popularly known as Sticka, he could not fathom why people keep lying about the current government and the various developmental projects introduced during its first term.



A sobbing Stephen Amoah said “Let’s put Ghana at heart. Let’s think about the poor. What we say about the governemnt and country is unacceptable”.

