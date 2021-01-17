General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

No social distancing in classrooms at GIJ Dzorwulu campus - Report

There was also no tissue, soap for students to wash their hands

Checks by Rainbowradioonline.com at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Dzorwulu Campus has revealed that the covid-19 safety protocols are not being adhered to fully.



From the entrance, a student would have his or her temperature taken but the Veronica buckets available for students to wash their hands had no water in them at the time of our visit.



There was also no tissue, soap for students to wash their hands.



In the classrooms entered, social distancing was not being practiced as students were sitting closer to each other.



Some of the students we spoke to expressed worry over the situation saying, it could serve as grounds for spreading the virus.



Others also asked that the school ensure that all the necessary protocols are adhered to.



Details available to this website disclosed that there would be face to face interaction when it comes to teaching and learning.



The school has also initiated moves to have an online interaction with students.



Management had earlier denied a similar publication assuring the general public that there are laid down rules to ensure the safety of students and staff as they return to lectures following the reopening of Universities across the country.



The school is also implementing the “No Mask, No Entry” policy to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as the checking of temperatures of all persons, entering both campuses of the university.



In a statement issued by management, the school outlined its safety protocols as follows



All first year undergraduate students attend lectures from the Dzorwulu Campus of the Institute.



This means that the Ringway Campus at Osu will experience a considerable decrease in student numbers as only continuing students will use facilities there for the 2020/2021 academic year.



Veronica buckets, soap and hand sanitizers have been placed at vantage points for usage by students, staff and visitors.



Security staff of the Institute are allocated at the entrances of both the Ringway and Dzorwulu campuses to check temperatures of all persons entering our campuses.



The Institute operates a strict NO MASK NO ENTRY regime at both campuses.



A hybrid learning system which employs the face-to-face, as well as online learning modules, are currently in use to enhance physical distancing.



Large classes have been divided into smaller groups to allow for physical distancing.



Both campuses of the Institute were fumigated on 6th January 2021 in fulfilment of government directive.



Management wishes to assure the general public that the strict enforcement of the above protocols as well as an enhanced hygiene regime activated at both campuses of the Institute will ensure a safe 2020/2021 academic year for students, staff, and the general public.



