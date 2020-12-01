Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

'No skirt and blouse' – Oquaye Jnr tells Dome-Kwabenya NPP supporters

Mr Oquaye Jnr was speaking at a mini rally

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has cautioned members and supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, against voting skirt and blouse in next week’s polls.



Mr. Oquaye Jnr was speaking at a mini-rally held on Sunday, 29 November 2020, at Taifa in Accra.



The rally was held to canvass votes for the party’s Parliamentary Candidate and Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Mr. Oquaye Jnr stated: “No Independent Candidate, No Skirt and Blouse, the Elephant is under one umbrella.



Mr. Oquaye Jnr also called for unity among party members and supporters in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency ahead of next week’s polls.



“We must unite with one and another, we must forget the past and move on for the sake of our Party and Ghanaians. We need to put behind us our grievances if any, and focus mainly on canvassing votes for the NPP and that is the way to go,” he told supporters of the party.



He emphasised that the Akufo-Addo-led-government has delivered on its manifesto promises it made to Ghanaians ahead of the 2016 polls and therefore needs to continue with the policies it has begun.



“Ghanaians will not forgive us if we do not maximise our votes to show the NDC we are in charge. We have delivered to Ghanaians numerous and accomplished physical developments such as 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders’ Corps, 1 Ambulance 1 Constituency, 1 Village 1 Dam, Free SHS, COVID-19 support for Ghanaian businesses, 1 Million United States Dollars 1 Constituency, Restored Teacher and Nursing Trainee Allowances, Year of Road Construction etc.



“We have delivered on our contractual mandate we had with Ghanaians in 2016 in our manifesto and there is the need for a continuation for progression in this country.”



He therefore urged supporters of the party in the constituency to go out and vote for the NPP on December 7.



“I take this opportunity to inform all that on the day of voting, we must all go all out there and bring out those who have not yet voted to come and cast their votes for the NPP,” Mr Ocquaye Jr said.



On his part, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was also present at the rally, noted that he was convinced from the turn out of the crowd that the people of Dome-Kwabenya, especially Taifa, which is the party’s stronghold will ensure victory for the party in next week’s polls by going out to vote for the NPP.

