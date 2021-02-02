Religion of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

No sincere Man of God should fear accountability – Evang. Obediah Amankwah

A photo of Evangelist Obediah Amankwah

Evangelist Obediah Amankwah has stated that every true Man of God should not be scared of giving an account of what they do with church funds.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii show, he said, “only untruthful men of God fear accountability because they know deep down they did not use the church funds to propagate the gospel as they’re supposed to.”



Citing an example from the Bible in the book of Numbers 11:16 he stated, "this verse talks about what the qualities of a good man of God are and the responsibilities expected from a man of God."



He went on to say, “In the Bible, it is stated that a quality of a good Man of God is accountability. So if a man who claims to be from God cannot account for the money he uses, then, he is not a true man of God as he claims to be”.



“I’m not only relating this to finances, but any man of God who is not able to account for his actions, prophecies, and any other church-related activity is not a true man of God,” he said.