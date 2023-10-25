No school in Ga Mashie area will be closed down during the burial of Ga Manye - GES

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

The Ghana Education Service has announced that there will be no closure of schools in and around the Ga Mashie Traditional Area during the burial and final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.



The education service directorate, in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Education, Greater Accra Region, Stephen Abamfo, to all heads and teachers, noted that this is as a result of the amendment of the funeral and burial programme of the Ga Manye.



This, they believe, will not affect academic activities.

“From the Funeral Planning Committee of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III, the Ga Manye, the new date for the closure of schools, shops and offices in and around Ga Mashie Traditional Area is Saturday October 28, 2023.



“In view of that, no school in the greater Accra Region will be closed down on Thursday October 27, 2023,” part of the statement read.



The Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, passed away in her private life at the age of 88 in December 2022, at her residence in Dansoman.



The Ga Traditional Council has urged the public to comply with all the laid down directives to ensure a peaceful burial for the late queen mother.







