No robbery incident happened on UCC campus, it was a prank – Officials

Speculations that students of the University of Cape Coast were attacked by armed men on Monday night are false, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Major (Rtd) Kofi Bentum, has stated.



On Monday evening, news of alleged robbery attacks on students of the university went viral on social media with #UCClivesmatter.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive, the UCC PRO said that the happenings on the campus that led to such speculations were a prank created by some ‘unscrupulous’ persons.



“Reports of robberies on UCC campus is false and a prank. This was a prank being orchestrated by some unscrupulous people,” he said.



He, however, called for calm among persons who may have been troubled by the fake reports and reiterated the university’s commitment to ensuring that its environment is safe.



“We have invested a lot in technology, CCTV, streetlights. Our security personnel have been retrained to improve security on campus,” Major Rtd Kofi Baah-Bentum added.



Major (Rtd) Kofi Bentum further encouraged students to stop the spread of false news.

