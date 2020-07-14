Regional News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

No politician will allow his son to join vigilante group - David Tiki Dange

David Tiki Dange with some youth of the Savannah Region

Aspiring Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr David Tiki Dange has cautioned the youth of the country especially those in the Damongo Constituency to be mindful of their future by concentrating on what will better their lives since the very politician who today engages them to be part of vigilantism will never allow his or her biological child to be part of such groups.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM in Damongo after visiting registration centres in the Constituency Mr Tiki said people becoming enlightened and discerning and that is the reason people like him who neither belongs to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) nor the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has boldly come and seeks to lead the Damongo Constituency since the two parties have failed especially in the area of job creation for the youth which at the long run makes the politician push some of the youth into forming this political vigilante groups that terrorise the inhabitants.



He said the first step he is taking to help find jobs for the youth is to make sure the roofing sheet (zinc) factory he promised becomes operational in the Constituency.



The aspiring Independent Parliamentary candidate has for the third time is distributed over 6000 pieces of face masks, 25 gun thermometers, 50 face shields and some 500 hand sanitizers to individuals and selected organisations in the Damongo Constituency.



Mr Tiki first paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area Yangbonwura Boresah Tutumba Boresa (I) at the Jakpa palace where he presented to the Overlord some quantities of the masks and sanitisers including a gun thermometer for the temperature of the many people who visit the Palace on daily basis to be taken.



He later made similar donations of the items to the Damongo Senior High School, Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School, the St Anne’s Catholic Diocese of Damongo, the regional offices of National Health Insurance Scheme in Damongo and all Registration centres in Damongo. Many of the people at the centres expressed much gratitude to the aspiring Independent Candidate for always having at the back of his mind the health needs of the people which he has promised to be made a part of his agenda aside the provision of potable drinking water to the constituents.



Tiki Dange was also at the West Gonja Municipal offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) where he handed over a brand new infrared forehead thermometer, face masks and hand sanitizer to staff as his support for the fight against COVID-19 with the donation making the office the only office in the Savannah Region with a temperature check device.



Mr Tiki said the office receives a lot of people on a daily basis who either comes in there to register for new cards or they visit there to renew their out of date cards.



A sanitary facility construction project for the office which was started several years back ago and abandoned according to Mr Tiki will be completed by him and handed over to the NHIS outfit as part of his contribution towards the development of the health sector in the municipality.



He said he was touched after seeing the project left to rot after several years of its construction.



The Independent candidate Mr Tiki Dange is the first politician on Damongo to start the distribution of PPE’s to the Constituency during the first month of the outbreak of the COVID-19 in March, 2020.

