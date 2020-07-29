Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

No political party needs favour from EC – Former Mayor

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

Former Mayor of Tema and a hunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Robert Kempes Ofosu Ware, says no political party needs favor from the electoral Commission to win elections.



In an interview on Pan African TV monitored by Ghana Crusader, discussing Sammy Awuku’s statement that the NPP does not need the EC to win elections, the former mayor believes that no one needs the EC to win elections when everything, processes and other things are all fair.



He explains that the EC is an independent body mandated to ensure free and fair elections, fair transition of power from one party to the other so there is no way the Electoral Commission is supposed to favor any political party.



“If you are in opposition you see things differently and when you are in power you see things differently, if the processes are fair no political party needs an iota of favor from the EC to win elections so i do not understand why Sammy Awuku is saying that.”



According to the Former Mayor, NDC has never relied on the Electoral Commission to win elections, they believe in free and fair elections; and as such all their wins have been fair.



Again all their actions show that they do not need the EC, because every move and actions of the NDC motivate people to go and register that means they believe in fairness.



National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku made the statement that the NPP is not conspiring with the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Identification Authority (NIA) to rig the 2020 elections on saturday, May 23. Sammy Awuku’s statement has raised lots of talking points in the country.





