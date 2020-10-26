General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

No political party constructed Perez Dome - Bishop Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

General Overseer and Founder of Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has rubbished assertions that his church headquarters was constructed for him by a political party.



The respected man of God said the assertions were not only outrageous but meant to tarnish his image.



He revealed this during the first service on Sunday, October 25, 2020, when he spoke on gossip and lies and the impact they have on human life.



Bishop Agyinasare disclosed in the sermon that the location of the church used to be a property for the defunct Ghana Meat Company but was publicly sold and he was the one who won the bid to purchase it.



He said the then location was put up for a bid in 1997 and his church put in a bid and bought it.



He indicated that the church purchased the facility which had dilapidated buildings that were later transformed into the current Perez Headquarters.



The man of God noted that the land was overgrown with elephant grass and when the church saw the advert they put in a bid and won it.



They were later asked to pay for the area in a year or lose it to another buyer.



He said some church members sacrificed and paid part and in getting to the final year for them to pay, they had difficulties, and then a church member asked the husband who was not a church member to give the church a soft loan to finish off the payment.



“So if anyone lies that it was given to me, that person is insulting all the people that contributed and sacrificed to buy this place. And the worst part of it is that if we didn’t pay for this place, the money we raised for this place I chopped it…Amazingly we built the Dome between 2002 and 2008. So why do people have to lie to tarnish the church and a religious leader because I said something they did not like?” he asked.



He also revealed that the church’s roof was imported from the United States and when they arrived, he wrote to the then government to be given a tax waiver but he was told that the request should be taken through Parliament for approval.



However, he decided to ignore the request because he felt he would have been taken to the cleaners by parliamentarians.



This decision he noted has helped because he would not have been able to defend it if it has been granted at the time.



Bishop Charles Agyinasare was worried lies have been accepted culturally and politically and bemoaned how politicians from all divides peddle lies just to paint their opponents in a negative light.



He was worried Ghanaians no longer trust what politicians say because they have lied to them over the years.



He warned lies bring on God’s wrath hence Ghanaians should desist from pending lies about others.



Meanwhile, he has also denied being offered cars by a political party as speculated by some members of the ruling government.

