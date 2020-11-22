Regional News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

No political party colours at Buipe Damba celebration - Buipewura warns

Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has issued a caution to the people of his traditional area and any other person from any part of Gonjaland and Ghana who will be in Buipe to celebrate this year's Damba to desist from wearing colours of any political party.



Buipewura Jinapor (II) disclosed that the security at the durbar grounds will not hesitate to sack anyone who flouts his directive by wearing any political party shirt or paraphernalia.



The Buipewura who is also the Vice-President of the Gonja Traditional Council cited the situation at Damongo during the celebration of the 10th Anniversary and Annual Damba of the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) where politicians abandoned tradition and adorned political party colours as a reason for the directive.



Speaking exclusively to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the Secretary to Buipewura, Chief Neripewura Kipson on behalf of Buipewura appealed to all those who will take part in the Damba festival of the chiefs and people of Buipe to adhere to the call of the Buipewura by appearing in the traditional Gonja smock since Damba is supposed to bring people together instead of dividing them.



The Chiefs and people of the Buipe Traditional area have started the activities of their Annual Damba festival with the “Picking of Rice” traditional rites taken place on 19th November, 2020 with all the Chiefs in the traditional area taking part.



The slaughtering of a cow is will take place in the moenokgbof Friday 20th November, 2020 to be followed by the traditional Dancing of damba on the night of Friday 20th November, 2020 till the following day.



The climax of the Buipe Damba will be on Saturday 21st November, 2010 where several dignitaries are expected to grace the Durbar and sharing of the Traditional “Big TZ”.

