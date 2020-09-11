Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

No policing of polling stations, no appointment in next Mahama govt – Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman, NDC

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has asked members of the party who want to be part of the next John Mahama administration if the party wins the 2020 elections, to be seen on the ground working at the polling stations on election day or kiss their dreams goodbye.



Speaking at a training workshop for lawyers and former appointees of the party to build their capacities to police the polling and collation centres, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo urged the participants to be vigilant on election day to ensure victory for the NDC.



He told the participants: “We want to assure the good people of this country that we are taking everything seriously, especially activities at the polling stations and that is why you are here; you are here to concentrate on what is happening at the polling station”.



“Right from the opening of the ballot box to the beginning of voting to the end, we are going to police every aspect of it and we are going to put our best foot forward”.



“That is why I’ve asked the flagbearer, for instance, that anyone who wants to enjoy and be part of a future NDC government must be prepared that on election day, he is seen at the polling station defending and protecting the ballot and ensuring that he supports our party at the grassroots level to win the election because it is the aggregate of the polling station results that will give us the victory come 7 December 2020," he said.



“So, my clarion call is that: identify yourself with a polling station," he further mentioned.



He added that “If for nothing at all, where you vote, make sure that you’re staying there from morning till the election result is declared.”



The NDC is facing stiff competition from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has also expressed confidence of retaining his seat after the election.





