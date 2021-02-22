General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

No place in heaven for gays, lesbians – Baba Jamal

Baba Jamal, the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency has commended the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister-nominee Sara Adwoa Safo for her firm stance on same-sex relations.



Baba Jamal said on Okay FM on Friday that Adwoa Safo indicated zero tolerance for the gayism and lesbianism in the country and deserve plaudits.



Tackling the conversation from the religious perspective, Baba Jamal stated that God is totally against homosexuality.



According to him, the Quran is succinct and emphatic on its position on the activities of homosexuals.



He stated that the practice is not welcomed in the heavens as God has made it clear that on the Day of Reckoning, no consideration will be given to such people.



In the wisdom of Baba Jamal, homosexuality is an evil spirit and must not be welcomed in the country.



To him, it defies logic that men find sexual pleasure in fellow men and women do same.



“Adwoa Safo made it clear that the laws of the country are against homosexuality and I really like that. In the Islamic religion, God made it clear that on judgment day he won’t even look at you. Once you get there, straight to hell. God will give no considerations.”



“It’s a bad spirit. It is not normal. The devil has several ways he operates and homosexuality is one of them. Even animals are not homosexuals, how much more humans. It is a bad spirit operating in them,” he said.



Adwoa Safo during her vetting stated that homosexuality has no place in the country and will continue to remain so under her watch.



“The issue of LGBTQI is an issue that when mentioned creates some controversy but what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practices. It makes it criminal.



“On the issue of its criminality, it is non-negotiable on the issue of cultural acceptance and norms too. These practices are also frowned upon,” she stressed.



