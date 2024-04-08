No party or candidate can win 2024 elections with one touch, it will go into a runoff – NPP man

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwesi Korang, the leader and founder of the pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, has declared that no candidate or political party will win the 2024 presidential election with a one-touch victory.



He was of the view that the elections would go into a second round before the winner of the election is determined.



He has therefore advised all the aspiring candidates and political parties, particularly the NPP, not to see the elections as an easy contest.



Kwesi Korang noted that the elections would require serious work and campaigning, and whoever emerges as the winner would have to speak to Alan Kyerematen to have his support before they can win.



“This year’s election, he stressed, would be tough, and anyone who would think others would have themselves to blame would have themselves to blame.”



He warned the NPP to also stay away from insulting Alan Kyerematen for admonishing Christians to vote for him because he was one of them.



Although some have described the comments as unhealthy, he held a different view, emphasising the need for communicators of the NPP to tread cautiously.



He stated that should the election go into a runoff, the NPP would need the support of Alan Kyerematen to win the election, hence the need for them to stay away from insulting him.



He said the party must focus on marketing the presidential candidate of the NPP and explaining to them why Dr. Bawumia deserves to be president.



“These are the things we have to focus on doing and avoid insulting him over the comments he made. This is not the time for political propaganda. This is the time for us to tell Ghanaians our record. We should tell the people what we have managed to achieve. We should also tell them what we will do if our candidate is elected president.



We should market our candidate well so Ghanaians will know about him and trust in his abilities and capabilities. I will appeal to our communicators to be guided in their communication. They should avoid insults and focus on the real issues.”