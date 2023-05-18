No party leadership sponsored me - Muntaka’s contender breaks silence

General News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

A parliamentary aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Asawase constituency has denied claims he was sponsored by the party’s executives during his contest with the incumbent MP, Muntaka Mohammed.



According to him, there is not an iota of truth in the allegations, as 70 per cent of the money he spent during his elections was from his coffers.



Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, he said, “The issue about me being a favourite candidate, wow how lucky I am? I remember last year this same establishment barred me from contesting. So, I don’t think there’s any iota of truth in these allegations. I wasn’t in any way sponsored. 70 per cent of the money I have spent came from my personal coffers, and 30 per cent came from people I have empowered in one way or the other. I never had any contributions from any business or party person, I can say that with authority.”



He further added that, following the election results, he extended a congratulatory message to Muntaka Mohammed.



“Let me once again congratulate my brother Muntaka Mubarak for his success in the just-ended parliamentary candidate elections. I have already communicated and congratulated him. There’s a need for my supporters to stay calm and let cool heads prevail. Let’s all unite and rally around our re-elected parliamentary candidate so that, come 2025, Muntaka Mubarak will return to Parliament. He has all my support, and I’m encouraging my supporters to also support him so that at the end of the day, NDC will come out victorious in the upcoming elections.”



Muntaka Mubarak who was keenly contested by Masawudu Mabarick, has now emerged victorious after the electoral process.



Muntaka polled 1,063 votes against his only contender, Masawudu Mabarick who also polled 735 votes.



The total valid vote cast was 1798 and 09 were rejected.



