No party agents for Akua Donkor's party in Navrongo Central Constituency

Madam Akua Donkor, leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFDP)

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFDP) Madam Akua Donkor who is contesting this election as a presidential candidate is reported to have no party agents in all the polling station at the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region.



Upper East Regional correspondent for GhanaWeb said Akua Donkor’s party agent failed to show up when the Electoral Commission official called for party representative to step forward.



“In all the polling stations I have visited, there are no polling agents for Akua Donkor’s party; for instance, when I went to COCOBOD polling station I noticed that the Electoral Officers were announcing for various political agents to step forward and there was no representative of Akua Donkor's party. Same situation at Cocobod, Bonia Primary 1 and 2, Korania, Namolo 1,2,3 and 4, Basina 1,2,3, and 4. Pungu - Nimbasinia, Pungu primary polling station. He said



Akua Donkor is yet to respond to the reasons behind the absence of her party agent in these polling stations.



Akua Donkor was named among 12 aspirants who were cleared by the EC to contest the eighth presidential elections of the Fourth Republic.



The presidential candidate has promised to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy peace and happiness if elected into office on December 7, 2020.



She explained that she will achieve these two attributes of a good life for Ghanaians by making their lives comfortable.

Although she has no formal education, she promises to deliver free education from kindergarten to Senior High School as well as free healthcare, water, and electricity under her administration.

