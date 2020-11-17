Politics of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

No one is sidelining you; Rawlings is a 'state property' - Nana Fredua hits back at NDC

play videoNana Fredua, NPP Stalwart

NPP Stalwart, Nana Fredua has called on Ghanaians to disregard accusations by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Akufo-Addo government is sidelining them with regard to the funeral and burial arrangements for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the government wants to hijack the funeral of their party's founder and has therefore threatened to organize separate funeral rites.



He has also directed the party officials to open books of condolence at the NDC offices nationwide.



“Everything about this funeral, so far, depicts an attempt by an opponent to hijack the funeral of the founding father of our political party, and we don’t think the funeral of our party founder ought to be organised somewhere, and we get invited.



“We have called on the immediate family to share condolences, and we are beginning to discuss the way forward. We have directed all branches of our party countrywide to organise events countrywide that will give a fitting celebration of the life of our founder . . . we will participate [in the national funeral] but that will not stop us from organising our own thing,” he said in an interview with Citi FM.



Nana Fredua has refuted the NDC's accusations.



According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has no intention to sideline the NDC or keep them out of the funeral preparations for the late Statesman.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, he elucidated that the late Jerry John Rawlings, although a founder of the NDC, belongs to the State because he is a former President of Ghana.



He stressed that the organization of Mr. Rawlings' funeral isn't a party affair any longer but a "State matter" which means the government must be in charge.



Nana Fredua called on Ghanaians not to entertain the utterances of the NDC leadership and members.



"Who should be in charge of the funeral if not the State?'', he questioned, adding that "the family knows it's a State matter and that is why they visited the President first and not the party".



He also warned the NDC, particularly their General Secretary, to desist from capitalizing on the death of their founder in hope that their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama will win the December 7 polls.



"Ghanaians know the difference. This is not what will woo Ghanaians to vote for you. Ghanaians know your track record already," he stated.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.