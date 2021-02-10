Politics of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No one is above NDC - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to Koku Anyidoho’s suspension

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has disclosed that no one is above the laws of the party.



Sammy Gyamfi’s comments come in the wake of the suspension of NDC’s former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.



Mr Anyidoho was suspended from the party after he was found to have breached the NDC’s disciplinary code. The party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered two separate petitions against him from two members.



This was contained in a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.



The NDC former Deputy General Secretary was subsequently referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.



But reacting to the suspension of Mr. Anyidoho, Mr Gyamfi disclosed that the party does not discriminate hence anyone found culpable of breaking the codes of the party will be dealt with.



"This is not the first time we are applying the process. We don’t discriminate in our party so you are a flagbearer and you deserve to be punished you will be punished. There have been people who have been punished," Sammy Gyamfi said on Asempa FM.



He added, “No one is above the party, we’ve suspended the General Secretary before, Josiah Ayee, Allotey Jacobs also suffered the same thing.”



Sammy Gyamfi, however, clarified that Mr Anyidoho could overturn his suspension if he’s able to make a good case for himself when he meets the party’s Functional Executive Committee.



“If you fail to meet the committee and you tell your story, they can decide to lift the suspension or expel you from the party. Every party has its own rules. These are articles in our constitution,” he stated.



Koku Anyidoho is expected to meet the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee on the issue.



