No one can conclude SHS students contracted coronavirus from schools - Rev Owusu Bempah

Many Ghanaians including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Parent Teacher Association are calling for the closure of schools due to the infection rate of the novel coronavirus in the Senior High Schools, but Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has begged to differ.



To him, there is no evidence indicating that those students infected with the Covid-19 contracted it from their schools as many are speculating.



Reacting to the issue on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the founder of Glorious Word Ministry International argued that the final year students moved about freely to shopping malls and markets when they were at home, making it possible for them to have contracted the virus.



He stressed that the schools are confined places which restrict movement of students as compared to when the final year students were at home moving around freely without any restrictions.



He said an impression should not be created that the Coronavirus was waiting for the final year students on campus; maintaining the possibility that those final year students who have tested positive to the virus might have taken it to school.



He posited that the focus should rather be showing the final year students how to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus.



Joining the clarion call, Rev Owusu Bempah said that the best way out for Ghanaians to stay safe is to adhere to the safety protocols by observing the social distancing measures and wearing of face masks wherever they find themselves.





