No one can bend me – Judge in Kennedy Agyapong’s case assures

The Acca High Court Judge presiding over a contempt case involving Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has insisted that nobody can manipulate his role in the ongoing trial.



According to Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, he has worked hard to earn his position and reputation thus will not allow any form of injustices.



Per details given in a report by The Chronicle newspaper, Justice Wuntah was compelled to make the declaration after the defense counsel of Kennedy Agyapong raised issues with the trial process.



The reasons given in the report included the fact “that the case was not a media trial and also some members of the public were reading different meanings into the case.”



Also, during court proceedings, legal representative for the Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin told the court that some politicians have already commented on the issue, giving it a political twist.



The judge in response insisted that he was doing the Lord’s work, which meant that his decision will not be influenced by issues out of his jurisdiction.



He made this known in court, on October 6, 2020, during an interrogation of Kennedy Agyapong’s doctor who was ordered to appear in court on, October 1, 2020, to explain what went into the granting of a medical excuse form to the MP.



Kennedy Agyapong is in court for an angry outburst on live TV while expressing dissatisfaction over a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him in a land litigation case.



In his outburst, he questioned the authority of the court for the decision and hurled unprintable insults against the judge who presided over the case. He also threatened to “face the judge”.

