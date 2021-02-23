General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

No need to panic, Ghana’s position on LGBTQ hasn’t changed - Andy Kankam

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam spoke as a guest on the show

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam has expressed that he is unhappy about the calls made on the government to act on the LGBTQ community in Ghana.



He shared that his dissatisfaction stems from the fact that Ghanaians have forgotten that all governments in Ghana are against the LGBTQ movement in the country, and as such, there is no way it will be legalized in Ghana.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the special Editor’s Take edition of the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “To be fair, the position of this country on LGBTQI has not changed. And that is why when people are calling on the government, I am a little bit unhappy because President Mills was blunt that it was not going to happen. When Former President Mahama came in, he said it was not going to happen. I think that last or last two years with the comprehensive sexuality education, whether deliberate or not, which agitated Ghanaians, the Government came out. The Government was asked a specific question on that matter and he, President Akufo-Addo said, no, he is not the one to come and change Ghana’s revered cultural values and norms and that it won’t happen”.



According to him, Ghanaians should have faith in the assurance of the President and trust that whatever the case, “the security agencies are doing something when it comes to this matter”.



On February, 13th, 2021, it was reported by the media that the LGBTQI+ Rights Ghana has opened an administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra.



The group organized a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.



Meanwhile, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has demanded immediate closure of the administrative office for homosexuals.



The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to close down the recently opened LGBTQI office in the country.