No need to change NDC’s leadership in Parliament, let’s be circumspect – Ade Coker

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ade Coker has dismissed suggestions that the leadership of the NDC in Parliament should be changed following the approval of all ministers of President Akufo-Addo when some of them were not qualified for the post by their answers during the vetting.



According to him, any such move will rather disturb the NDC as a party.



He suggested on the Key Points programmes on TV3 Saturday April 3 that the party must rather remain focused and go back to the table to correct the wrongs.



His comments follow the internal wangling ongoing in the NDC after the approval of all of President Akufo-Addo’s ministers.



Lawmaker for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from the Appointments committee of Parliament.



He said in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



Mr Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday March 31.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



Mr Coker said “There is no need to change leadership now. It will rather muddy the waters. We need to remain focused and also be circumspect. It is premature to attempt to change leader.”



He further noted that there a lot of speculations regarding what led to the resignation of Mr Ablakwa from the Committee.



This is as result of the failure of Mr Ablakwa to give reasons for his resignation, he said.



To that end, Mr Ade Coker said there is the need to know the voting line of Mr Ablakwa when he was on the Committee during the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.



Mr Ade Coker told host of the show Abena Tabi that “In future your voting record in parliament can be pulled out. If you go to the US, there is nothing like consensus.



“We will have to find out during the vetting process what his [Ablakwa’s] voting line was. That will determine and help us to make a judgment on what he is saying about principles.



“If you had consistently voted against the nominees then it look like well, then you can say is of no use for me to still be on the committee.



“I want to know how the voting pattern went. if the voting pattern went in such a way that you lost, then you are obliged to accept the results of what has taken place but here we are they only come and tell us it is consensus.”



He added “the resignation gives room for conjecture, it gives room for a lot of rumours against the NDC.”