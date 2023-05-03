No need to boast, others have also supported the NPP - Kwabena Agyepong replies Ken Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyepong has stated that no one person can claim to be the main financier of the party because the NPP has been financed at different times by different persons for different reasons.



This is in response to a recent back and forth with Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, over the latter's claim that he supported the party with a US$3m loan in 1992.



Kwabena had earlier disputed the claim citing the logistical challenges that he was privy to in 1992 and the unfavourable political conditions at the time.



In the wake of confirmation of the transaction by a partner of the Assin Central MP, Mr. Oppong Bio, Agyepong has conceded that he may have been oblivious to certain details but that it was immaterial to the extent that the party is supported by all members with the capacity so to do.



“He mentioned the names of persons including President Kufuor, indicating that President Kufuor led them to take a loan for Adu Boahene’s campaign. President Kufuor is alive and so is Kwame Mpianin…I don’t want to go further into the matter.



"If you claim certain things happened and some persons are aware, it is possible. But don’t go about bragging that you initiated it and paid off a loan for campaigns in 1992.



"There are a lot of people who have supported the party in one way or the other”, he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



