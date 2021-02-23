Regional News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: GNA

No need for further proof, coronavirus is real - Ketu South Director of Health

Joseph Kwami Degley, Ketu South Municipal Director, Ghana Health Service (GHS), has urged residents doubting the existence of COVID-19 to stop for the safety of all.



He said “COVID-19 is real” and causing havoc in the Municipality, the Region and the country, and that people still doubting this reality would be endangering their own lives and that of their loved ones.



Speaking at the 2020 annual performance review at Aflao, Mr Degley impressed on participants to come to terms with the current situation and resolve to observe the safety protocols outlined by the GHS to defeat the pandemic.



“What other proof do you want in order to believe that COVID-19 is real? Across Ghana, you’ve heard stories about people including health workers contracting the virus. Even here in the Municipality, some of our staff have contracted COVID-19 with some dead.”



Ketu South Municipality as of Monday recorded 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, 67 recoveries and 21 active cases.



The Director of Health called on the public to become the link that breaks the chain of spread of the virus by observing the instructions in force including wearing of face masks, regularly washing hands with soap and clean water, social distancing and sneezing/coughing in the crook of the elbow or using tissues.



He also invited all to seek medical treatment for all ailments saying, because the new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic has different kinds of signs and symptoms not known before, the only way out to stay safe was to make health facilities the first place of call when ill.



“Visit health facilities with any ailment for early diagnosis. Don’t stay at home when you feel unwell because by the time you realise, it may be something else. We have well-informed health staff to take care of clients without infecting them with the virus and so, you need not be afraid and try to stay away from the facilities.”