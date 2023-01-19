No money brought to the altar goes into my pocket – Alpha Hour leader

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Founder and Lead Pastor of the Grace Mountain Ministry, Rev. Elvis Agyeman, has stated that no money given by members of the church goes into his possession.



According to him, money accumulated by the church goes into the accounts of the less fortunate.



Rev. Elvis Agyeman made this statement while preaching during a Twi church meeting and described what he goes through every day as a pastor running a church and a daily online prayer service.



“When you tell Christians to fast, oh pastor you are preaching, when you engage them in prayers, oh pastor you are doing well, when you urge them to give then you become a thief, there’s no money that comes before the altar that I take,” he said.



He further indicated that there is a distinction between money given to him by members as a token of their gratitude and money given by members as seeds to go before the altar.



He noted that his monthly wage is given to him by his sister and as a matter of fact, he doesn’t depend on the church for that.



“I do not seek to amass wealth at the expense of the congregation; I rather seek to make sure you do well and progress in life.” he connoted



