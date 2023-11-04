No matter who becomes NPP flagbearer, Mahama will win 2024 elections - Opambour declares

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

As the 2024 general elections approach, men of God, especially prophets, have been speaking about what the outcome would be as political parties prepare to battle it out.



The Founder and Leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has prophesied about the outcome of the 2024 general elections.



According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama is destined to emerge as the winner of the 2024 elections regardless of the candidates other political parties would present to compete with him.



He noted that regardless of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the former president would still prevail in the elections.



In a video shared on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb, Opambour reiterated that John Mahama will be elected as the president of Ghana in the 2024 general elections.



"No matter who they [NPP] elect, in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections, former President, John Dramani Mahama will win. No matter what happens in the country, what I have said will come to pass. I heard the voice from God four times so it is not coming from me,” he said.



He further reiterated, “Nobody can turn it. If they [NPP] like they should vote for Kennedy Agyapong or Dr. Bawumia to become the flagbearer, he will not win. I am saying what God has revealed to me and not from my mind. What God has said will come to fruition,” said Opambour.



