No matter how good you treat a woman, she’ll cheat - Bugri Nabu

General News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Vice-Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Bugri Naabu has advised the male Youth in Ghana to marry more than one as women are not “correct” and no matter how they are treated, will cheat.



According to him, women are not correct and therefore it’s imperative that men keep more than one of them in marriage.



He backs his point with claims that regardless of how you treat a woman, she will cheat on you so there is the need to marry more.



He made this known while speaking in an interview on Joy Prime.



Bugri Naabu said, “If the men cheat, it’s far better because they are the master and they marry you to come and support.”



“It is better to have more than one wife. Because the women themselves are not correct. The men are better. Even if you treat women well, they will go back cheating on you.”



