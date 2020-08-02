General News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: GNA

No long queues at registration centres for last phase - Report

There were no queues as compared to when the exercise commenced on June 30

There are no long queues at some centres at the Ablekumah Central Constituency when Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited as part of the last phase of the Voters Registration Exercise.



The three centres at Ablekumah Anglican Primary School, there were no queues as compared to when the exercise commenced on June 30.



Mr Nathaniel Perprah, the Registration Officer for Special Duty at Centre two in an interview said patronage was low because most residents have gone elsewhere to acquire their card.



He said most of them were not patient enough to wait for them and the majority of the people were also not following the Electoral Commission’s (EC) timetable on when they would visit their areas.



He said as at the time the Agency visited the Centre, they have registered only 28 electorates.



Ms Patricia Sackey, the Registration Officer for Special Duty for Centre three said the low turn-out was because most of them had gone to other municipalities to register and currently, they have also observed that people from other municipalities were also coming to the centre to have their cards done.



"As at 2pm, we were able to register about 58 electorates," she added.



The situation was not different at the Centre one.



The EC on Saturday, August 1, 2020, commenced the sixth and final phase of its ongoing voters' registration exercise, which started on June 30.



The current exercise ends on August 6, 2020.





