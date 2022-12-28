No law bars chiefs from doing politics – Dormaahene

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Osagyeafo Nana Agyemang Badu, the Dormaahene has opined that whereas traditional authorities are barred from taking part in active partisan politics, no law prevents them from campaigning for their indigenes who contest political positions.



According to him, chiefs can declare their support for their royals and wish them well in elections.



“There is no law that says that chiefs can’t do politics. What it says is that chiefs can’t do active partisan politics. It means a chief cannot mount a political platform and canvass for votes for NPP, NDC, or CPP but can’t a chief support his royals contesting a political office?” he said as translated by Joy News.



The High Court judge made the statement when the newly-elected National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah called him following his victory in the National Congress held on December 17, 2022.



Whiles commending Asiedu Nketiah for the victory, Nana Agyemang Badu indicated his excitement with the fact that the chairpersons of the two leading parties hail from the Bono Region.



Nana Agyemang Badu also cautioned the Electoral Commission to be fair, firm and vigilant in the organization of the 2024 elections.



He stated that the next elections has a lot riding on it and that it is important that the commission is seen to be a neutral abator.



“I’m appealing to the Electoral Commissioner, there is tension already towards the next elections so they should be diligent in their work and not allow themselves to be compromised. If you get these things right, there will be no issue but no one will accept defeat without fairness.



“In the fourth republic, both parties have ruled four times so the next election will be a decider. It will be the penalty. If the Commissioner does a good job, regardless of the winner, the chairman of the party will be from Bono Region,” he said.



