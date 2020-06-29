Politics of Monday, 29 June 2020

No justification for military presence in Ketu South – James Agalga fires

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no justification for the deployment of military forces to the Ketu South constituency, MP for Builsa North, James Agalga has said.



James Agalga who also served as the Deputy Interior Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, said Togo is not one of the countries with the highest recorded cases of Covid-19 and that the use of military force to stop persons from entering into the country illegally to prevent COVID-19 is uncalled for.



The lawmaker who made the statement in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi noted that Parliament is aware of “Operation Conquest Fist” which aims diffusing threats of terrorism from some neighboring countries, which is not an issue.



Some residents of Ketu South in the Volta region are lamenting the presence of soldiers in the constituency.



According to James Agalga, the NDC’s suspicion has been confirmed by a leading member of the NPP and Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, KT Hammond.



KT Hammond said the presence of the military in Ketu South is to make sure that only Ghanaians who have the constitutional right to vote are made to register and subsequently vote in the December 7 Polls.



He said the military men are not electoral officers but they are peacekeeping forces who are merely keeping the peace.



“In the first place, the borders have been shut so why…so the fundamental question is that any attempt to deploy the military along those borders at this material moment is simply to intimidate and scare the people of the Volta Region from participating in the impending voter registration exercise and this move can only be an act of dictatorship and tyranny which should be condemned by all” Agalga said.

