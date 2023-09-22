No historical manipulation will change Nkrumah's status as founder of Ghana – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

According to the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, no amount of effort will undermine the narrative that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana.



Dr. Clement Apaak slammed the current administration, accusing it of manipulating Ghana’s history to benefit itself.



He vowed that the history of Nkrumah as Ghana’s sole founder would be restored soon.



He also stated that the late first President’s history will have a special place in Ghana.



According to him, the legacy of Dr. Nkrumah is under attack since the descendants of the people who betrayed him are now in power.



The MP made the remarks in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) in commemoration of the birthday of Dr. Nkrumah today, September 21, 2023.



“Happy birthday President Kwame Nkrumah. You are the only Founder of the Republic of Ghana. It won’t be long, your unique place in Ghana’s history will be restored. Your legacy, which is currently under attack by kinsfolk and descendants of the traitors, will be protected.”



Kwame Nkrumah, a Ghanaian nationalist leader, led the nation’s independence drive from Britain and presided over its emergence as the new nation of Ghana from 1957 until his overthrow by a coup in 1966.



He was born September 21, 1909, in Nkroful, Ghana and died April 27, 1972.