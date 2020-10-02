General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

No govt will heed your 'Western Togoland' demands - Opanyin Agyekum to secessionists

play videoProfessor Kofi Agyekum

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has registered his displeasure with the recent happenings in the Volta Region involving a group described as the Western Togoland Secessionists.



Members of the group have recently been agitating for the restoration of the Western Togoland as an independent State from Ghana.



Secessonists Attacks



The group, on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked some major roads in the Volta Region impeding vehicular movement and leaving passengers commuting to areas in the Region very stranded.



They also attacked some Police stations in the Region amidst beliefs that they went in search for ammunitions to advance their course.



On Tuesday, September 29, some buses belonging to the State Transport Corporation were set ablaze and the group is said to have masterminded the arson attack.



Counter Force



Some people have called on the government to apply counter force to bring the group to order.



Seasoned journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako shares a common belief that the use of counter force will help to resolve the issue.



To him, dialogue as some concerned persons have suggested is not the solution.



"Dialogue to what end? dialoguing with whom and for what?



"You sit with them to achieve what purpose? . . . They're already on board. They're within Ghana. They're Ghanaian citizens. So, what are we going to negotiate?" he questioned.



"If they use force, we should apply counter force . . . If they apply force, the State of Ghana should apply counter force to keep the unitary character of Ghana intact...No compromise on that; there will be no negotiation," he insisted.



No Gov't Will Accept Your Demand



Also speaking in relation to the issue, Opanyin Agyekum says no government will heed the demands of the secessionists.



Accoridng to him, the Western Togoland that the group is demanding has no basis and is non-existent.



Opanyin Agyekum wondered why the group is misbehaving because, to him, Ghana is blessed with over 70 ethnic groups which have amalgamated and peacefully exist.



He cautioned the secessionists to stop their attacks saying ''we don't have anything as Western Togo anywhere. So, let nobody think he or she can separate himself/herself and I don't believe any government will sit on the fence and watch them go. Where will they be leaving to?...It won't work''.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.