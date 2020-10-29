General News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

No govt under the 4th republic can boast of youth development like Akufo-Addo - CEO of NYA

play videoChief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Sylvester Tetteh

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Sylvester Tetteh has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his immense contribution to youth development under his administration.



According to Mr. Tetteh, the government has invested massively in the provision of employment in the country; adding that Akufo-Addo's achievement cannot be compared to any government under the fourth republic.



“The youth have received huge boost from the president and the sector minister. I always pray and thank God for their lives, I can fairly say that under the 4th Republic, there hasn’t been significant development in young people than under Nana Addo Dankwa… the youth are going to enjoy with four more years for the president.”



He said this in an interview on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ with Kwame Sefa Kayi, monitored by GhanaWeb.



The CEO of the NYA emphasized that the opportunities created haven't been gender-biased as both women and men are beneficiaries of the government's policies. He noted that various regions can boast of youth infrastructure facilities.



Sylvester Tetteh has, therefore, called on the youth to rally behind the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming general elections.



“If you look at the NYA under Nana Akufo-Addo in terms of infrastructure, various policies and opportunities created for the youth is exceptional. I commend other CEOs of youth-led institutions like the National Service, Youth Employment Agency among others," he said.





