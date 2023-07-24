No government can cancel Free SHS - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Monday, 24 July 2023

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his support for the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme introduced by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, asserting that it is a valuable initiative that will endure.



During a visit to the Anlo Awomefia Senior High School in his hometown over the weekend, Koku Anyidoho shared his views with the media, highlighting the positive impact of the Free SHS programme.



He acknowledged that while there are challenges associated with the policy, it has significantly contributed to producing more literate citizens in the country.



"It's a very good programme and it is really helping to produce a lot of literates in the country, which is very important to the development of the nation. So, I believe the programme has come to stay, and no government can cancel it," myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



He went on to emphasize that the Free SHS initiative has opened doors for countless students, including some of his own family members.



“Many Ghanaians have benefited from the policy, and it has enabled more students to attend university and contribute meaningfully to the country's economic growth.”



Koku Anyidoho, who also hails from Anyako was very instrumental in the construction of the ultra-modern dining /assembly hall of the school with auxiliary facilities including a modern kitchen for the school and commended the impact of the Free SHS policy on the school, noting that the institution has seen a substantial increase in student enrollment since its implementation.



