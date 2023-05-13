No girl or boy will be left behind under my regime – King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Regional News of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: yfmghana.com

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has made a strong commitment to the education and future of the children in the Ga Traditional State, as he delivered a passionate speech during the sod-cutting ceremony for the rehabilitation of the Mantse Tackie Tawia I Cluster of Schools in Adabraka.



He emphasized his dedication to ensuring that “No girl, no boy will be left behind under my regime.” The King went on to describe the extensive plans for the project, which includes the construction of a library and ICT lab.



“We are committed to the future of our future leaders. We’re going to erect a solid wall to ensure their safety and enjoy sound education, put up a library to help improve their learning process and research, an ICT lab and renovate existing but worn-out buildings on the school’s compound.”



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed gratitude to The Church of Latter-Day Saints for their collaboration and for helping to bring his vision to fruition. He however called on other institutions to join in the mission to ensure the best and quality education for the students in the Ga community.



“The deepest of gratitude to The Church of Latter-Day Saints for assisting me to bring bare my vision and their significant impact on the Ga land. A lot has been said, and rightly so. Now time for work to be done and work indeed has already started. We want to ensure the best quality education to our students. So I’m calling on civil society organizations, corporate institutions, and government to join us in our mission.”



He also indicated that the initiative is one of a series of projects to be undertaken in the Ga community including the refurbishment of the popular Salaga Market and the Sempe cluster of Schools.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II further expressed his determination to fulfil his mandate and ensure that the schools in the Ga Adangbe region are renovated and well-placed for purpose.



“As a defendant and a proud great-grandson of his heritage and dynasty, I have come to fulfil his mandate that this school is renovated and placed rightly for the purpose of these children. We want to partner with institutions and investors to go into every school and make sure that no child is ever left behind. Under my reign, no Ga child will be left behind. No Child, no boy, no girl will be left behind,” he reiterated.



The sod-cutting ceremony was graced by several high-ranking officials, including the Area President of the Africa West Area of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Hon. Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Chairman of the Ga Mantse Education Council, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbra, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Education, Mrs Maamle Andrews, members of the Korley Klottey Municipal Education Directorate, rulers of the Ga State, representatives of the Family of King Tackie Tawiah I and other notable dignitaries.