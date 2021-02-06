General News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

No free coronavirus test for you – Noguchi turns away Ghanaians

Noguchi explains that the free COVID test are for referred cases and those travelling

The management and staff of Noguchi Memorial Institute and Medical Research has turned away some Ghanaians who were seeking for free COVID-19 tests.



This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced during his 23rd Update on measures his government has taken against the Coronavirus pandemic that COVID-19 tests are free for all Ghanaians at public health institutions.



He went on to add that should a Ghanaian citizen return from abroad with a positive result, the cost of care at isolation and treatment centers will be borne by Government.



However, it turns out that the tests are not as free as the President supposedly mentioned.



Some Ghanaians who were not feeling well and believed to have contacted some persons who had tested positive to the virus massed up at Noguchi in search of free health care as announced by Nana Addo.



Unfortunately, they were told to pay before the test could be conducted for them.



In an exclusive interview with Power Fm’s Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman one frustrated person said “how can you tell me to pay three hundred and fifty Ghana Cedis (GH¢350.00) before testing.”



“President said the COVID test is free for Ghanaians so why are they refusing to give us the opportunity,” another angry patient queried.



Another lady angrily said that Noguchi is not helping matters since she has gotten closer to some Covid patients and need the test to know her status.



However, Daakyehene followed up to speak to Dr Kwadwo Asamoah Kusi, a Senior Research fellow at Noguchi Memorial Institute, who explained that Noguchi is testing samples of referred cases and those travelling.



He added that anyone that walks in for a COVID test without a medical doctor’s directive must pay GH¢350 Cedis.