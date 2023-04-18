'No fatalities recorded' - NRSA begins investigations into cause of Gomoa Buduatta crash

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has begun investigations into the road traffic crash that occurred at Gomoa Bubuatta, in the Central Region, on Monday, April 17, 2023.



According to preliminary findings by the Authority, there were no recorded fatalities.



The NRSA has also reported that all the injured are receiving medical treatment at Winneba.



“Preliminary investigations into the crash and its aftermath suggest that there were no fatalities recorded and all the injured persons have been transported to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital to receive treatment,” a statement signed by the NRSA said.



The Authority also indicated that it has begun investigations to better understand the cause(s) of the crash.



“Further investigations are being conducted to seek explanations and better clarifications into the cause(s) of the crash from the State Transport Corporation (STC) and the driver of the tipper truck,” the statement added.



Also, the NRSA used the opportunity to calm the nerves of parents of students who were on the STC bus, while urging transport operators to conduct pre-trip inspections on their vehicles ahead of their trips.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that several students had been trapped in an STC bus after a crash on the Accra-Kasoa Road, close to the Gomoa Buduatta Junction.



According to a news report by UTV, the STC bus, which had several students traveling to Cape Coast, somersaulted after it crashed into a speeding tipper truck that was heading to Kasoa from Winneba.



According to a UTV reporter, Jacob Kubi, who was speaking from the scene of the crash, even though some of the students had already been rescued by members of the community, a lot of them were still trapped.



The report also showed the scene of the accident, where both the STC bus and truck could be seen lying on the side of the road.



