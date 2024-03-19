No fatalities in military helicopter crash - Ghana Armed Forces

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

The Ghana Armed Forces have responded to the helicopter crash involving some military personnel in the Western Region.



According to the armed forces, even though it can confirm the incident, no fatality was recorded.



This comes after the helicopter, in the mid-hours of Tuesday, March 19, 2024, was reported to have crashed in the community in the Western Region



A statement by the armed forces noted that the helicopter was conducting a routine offshore power line inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred.



But no fatality was reported.



It added that all passengers on board, together with the personnel from the air force, are receiving medical treatment.



“A Ghana Air Force helicopter with registration number GHF 696 at about 1230 hours on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, made an emergency landing within the general area of Bonsukrom near Agona in the Western Region.



“The helicopter, which had on board 21 passengers made up of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew, was conducting a routine offshore power line inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred,” the statement said.



“… All passengers on board have been accounted for, and there were no fatalities. However, they have been evacuated and are currently undergoing medical checkups. Meanwhile, preliminary assessments have commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident.”



