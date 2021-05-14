No fasting policy: Too much eating does not improve learning – Amin Bonsu to Wesley Girls

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The National Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission, Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, says fasting has enormous health benefits and should be encouraged among school children despite the stiff opposition by some school heads.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Dr Amin Bonsu said too much eating does not improve learning in kids adding that fasting boosts the immune system of humans, clears inflammations and solves several illnesses.



Dr Amin said he could not fathom out the so-called medical grounds on which school authorities at the Wesley Girls school are disallowing Muslim students from fasting.



“Medically and data shows that when you fast it gives some health benefits. Every doctor in this world would tell you with data that it solves diabetics, it clears arthritis and inflammation. Because of the rejuvenation of the blood cells, it also helps in clearing cholesterols and boosts the immune system,” he disclosed.



He, however, pointed out that there are other health grounds that fasting is not permitted for persons such as an ulcer patient, the aged, pregnant women among other persons with serious health conditions.



He contended that amidst the religious differneces, there is the need to maintain the level of coexistence by promoting the interfaith tolerance and diversity in the country.



“Even yesterday on the day of Eid Ul Fitr some schools didn’t allow Muslims to pray. A school like Labone Senior High School didn’t allow Muslim students to pray in observing the Eid, can you imagine,” he disclosed.



He added: “We’re all Ghanaians and should eschew discrimination, we should encourage everybody to feel free with their worship. That would strengthen the peaceful bond between Christians and Muslims in the country.”



Meanwhile he said, Muslims should be encouraged to build more schools in the system but that should not be an avenue for them to force Christian students into the Islamic religion.



According to him, when Muslims build their own schools it will also save the chaos seen lately in the educational sector.



The Ministry of Education has assured it is working feverishly to bring finality to the No Fasting policy at Wesley Girls High School.



The Ministry of Education, in a statement signed by its Chief Director Wednesday disclosed that a universal policy is in the offing to guide faith-based schools.



“The Minister assured the group that he would liaise and work together with all faith-based organization to bring finality to the current challenges while helping to develop a universal policy to guide all FBS in the country.”