No fasting policy: Don’t fight ideological battles in schools – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Starr FM

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to Ghanaians not to use educational institutions in the country to fight ideological battles.



The call comes in the wake of the impasse between the Methodist Church and Wesley Girls SHS on one hand and Muslims over the right of Muslim students to fast at the school during Ramadan.



Addressing Muslims at this Eid ul-Fitr celebration held at the premises of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in Accra Thursday, the President said boarding schools in the country have over the years been used as training grounds to learn about each other in the country.



“We should be proud that our national Constitution simply reinforces these characteristics, and it should, therefore, be easy for us to uphold these basic and fundamental tenets that hold us together. The boarding schools in our country have traditionally served as the training grounds in learning about each other, about tolerance and losing the fear of the unknown. That is where young Ghanaians learn to eat each other’s food, that is where they learn songs and dances of the different parts of the country and also where they learn about each other’s religion and a place for lifelong friendships are forged.”



“Throughout the years, the schools have by and large managed to find a reasonable, balanced atmosphere to enable our young people to flourish and this has served us well. The schools have evolved and adapted their practices to suit the times and I would urge that we do not turn them into the place to fight ideological battles.”



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education says it will soon come out with what it calls a universal policy to guide faith-based schools.



The Ministry of Education, in a statement signed by its Chief Director Wednesday assured that the outfit is working to bring finality to the matter.



“The Minister assured the group that he would liaise and work together with all faith-based organization to bring finality to the current challenges while helping to develop a universal policy to guide all FBS in the country.”