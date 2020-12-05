Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

No drunk personnel at polling stations – Minister begs Security Chiefs

The Upper East Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage, has cautioned Security Chiefs not to deploy officers who are always intoxicated before going on duty to polling stations as the country goes to the polls.



According to her, such persons could trigger confusion since they are not in the right frame of mind while on duty which could lead to violent clashes.



To her, a swift replacement of security personnel who are alcohol-induced should happen because of the role of the security in the election.



“Any officer who reports at the polling centre drunk must be quickly replaced before they create more trouble for us. How can you be intoxicated and be able to deter trouble makers?” she quizzed.



“I, therefore, wish to use this rare opportunity to charge commanders to tell their officers to be disciplined before, during and after the election because your contribution to a peaceful election is key,” she said in a speech read on her behalf.



Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect Members of Parliament and a President to steer the affairs of the country.



There have been concerns about security in the country and the commitment of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) considering the handling of security during the by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



However, on Friday, December 4, 2020, the two leading major political parties signed a peace pact to ensure that there is peace before, during and after the general election.

