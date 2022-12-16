No decomposed human bodies have been retrieved from Ohwim forest - Assembly member

Regional News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Assembly member for the Abrepo Mpatasie electoral area, Hon. Daniel Acheampong has refuted claims that human bodies of two unknown female adults have been retrieved from the Ohwim Forest near the Owabi River.



According to him, any such claims are outrightly false, and it was very urgent for people to weigh it as such.



Expressing worry over how such fake news has been circulating in the media, the assembly member in an interview with GhanaWeb said, the particular news item came from nowhere hence people must reject it since nothing of that sort had happened.



Contrary to the earlier claim, the assembly member confirmed that though there was an ill smell emanating from the forest, it was not that of a dead human being.



He said a thorough investigation by him and a team of environmental officers revealed that the said unpleasant scent was from the dead bodies of two strange fishes.



"We were all concerned with the strange scent emitting from the bush, but we were not supposed to conclude in a rush that it was a dead human being.

We're pleading with the residents and the general public not to always conclude issues of such nature in a rush.



Creating such impressions usually lead to fear and panic, and that is something we all preach against," he added.



He further revealed that they found out that the scent was coming from two big fishes and other items suspected to have been used for ritual purposes.



"In fact, the scent was so severe that all of us who went to the scene vomited. The environmental officers led a team of taskforce to dig a big burry it. Now I can say that the scent is over," he revealed.



He further disclosed that the strange dead and decomposing fishes were found about 100 metres away from the Owabi River.



Background



Police retrieve decomposing bodies of dead females in the Ohwim forest:



A very unpleasant and powerful scent that emanated from the Owabi popularly known as the Ohwim forest located between Ohwim and Abrepo, became the most talked about by the residents who usually used the stretch.



Whilst some of these people suspected it to be a dead animal, most of them suspected it to be human being.



Later, news circulated that police had retrieved dead bodies of two female adults from the Ohwim forest near the Owabi River.



But, the assembly member reacting to the news said there was no truth in it. According to him, no police had come around to retrieve any dead human bodies as was earlier circulated.



"The only dead bodies we retrieved from the area were that of two big fishes and other strange items. We've dealt with it and there is no more scent around," he said.