'No country can eliminate corruption' - NPP MP reacts to UN corruption report

General News of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Kwadaso constituency, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has responded to the UN report on Ghana that reveals that 5 billion cedis have been paid in bribes by Ghanaians to public officials.



The UN report, which covered the year 2021, disclosed Ghanaians paid bribes to public officials in exchange for their help in areas of health, education, security and justice delivery.



Commenting on the report during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko noted that corruption is a part of the Ghanaian fabric and there is nothing no one can do to completely eradicate it.



"No country can eliminate corruption. It's not possible," he exclaimed.



He, however, believed the government as well as the citizens can behave in a way that brings corruption down.



To him, the best way to fight corruption is to engage in activities that reduce it and its impact on the economy, hence urging the nation to adopt the right behaviors.