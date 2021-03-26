No contribution, no appointment – NPP Greater Accra Regional Chair

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised that party members who did not contribute to their win in the 2020 general election not to expect any appointments from the president.



He indicated that the President made this stance very clear and intimated that, “your contribution will show the position you will have”.



On his accord, this is evident in the recent appointments made by the President.



“That is why the President made lots of appointments from the Ashanti Region into his cabinet. Because it is the party’s stronghold and they won more seats than we did. They got more appointments than the Greater Accra region. Although we have three ministers in the cabinet coming from Greater Accra, we wish we can get other appointments”.



He made this known in an interview with the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show hosted by Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM.



He advised the President to also consider giving appointments to some Members of Parliament as a strategy to secure them as strongholds. “We have people who have fought a good fight and I believe we need to push them up there. The MPs for Amasaman and Trobu should be appointed into deputy ministerial positions. This is strategic as these appointments can help them do better and turn their constituencies which are not our strongholds.



We also have people who are in traditional areas in Accra which are not party strongholds. These MPs should be given appointments so we solidify our foothold there and get more people to support us come 2024”, he reiterated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in January this year submitted to Parliament for approval, a list of names for ministerial appointments.



In a communique from the Office of the President, it was indicated that the President’s appointments will not exceed eighty-five ministers. The list presented to Parliament included the names of some “forty-six (46) persons for the ministerial roles for the next four years”, the communique stated.



Prior to this however, President Nana Addo had a total of 126 ministers in his first term.



