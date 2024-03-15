No complacency despite polls being in favour of NDC victory in 2024 - Omane Boamah

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah has stated that the NDC has ruled out any form of complacency in the fight to win political power.



He says the opposition will continue to work hard even though all polls suggest John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 elections.



Apart from hard work, Dr Omane Boamah indicated that the NDC will be vigilant during the 2024 election.



Dr Omane Boamah added that the 24-hour economy policy being promised will provide the people of Ghana well-paying jobs which will help address braindrain in various sectors of the economy.



Making this known in a post shared via Facebook, he said “John Dramani Mahama 57.3% as at March 08, 2024.



"Vigilance, hard work, no complacency!#24-hour Economy for well-paying jobs”.



