Regional News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: GNA

No case of coronavirus at NOBISCO

Some teachers at the Northern School of Business located in Tamale on Thursday dispelled social media posts that suggested that two students of the school had tested positive for COVID-19.



The teachers, who did not want to be named, told the GNA in Tamale that all their final year students, who arrived at the school so far, had not shown any signs of the disease and none of them had also been tested for the disease. They, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the social media posts, saying they were not true.



There were social media posts on Wednesday, which suggested that two students of NOBISCO tested positive for COVID-19, a situation, which got some people alarmed.



Meanwhile, as at Wednesday, June 24, the total COVID-19 case count of the region stood at 95 with 61 recoveries and six deaths.





