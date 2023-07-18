No bail for Ghanaian man who shot two family members in US, engaged police in shootout

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

A US judge, Janet McGuiggan on Tuesday, July 17, 2023, refused bail to a 24-year-old Ghanaian Caleb Boateng who was arrested by the Worcester District County Police on July 7, 2023.



Judge McGuiggan presiding over the Worcester District County Court ruled that Boateng who was arrested for shooting at two of his family members and engaging police officers in a shootout be held for 120 days after he pleaded not guilty to charges pressed against him.



Caleb Boateng is facing two counts each of armed assault with the intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as charges of use of a firearm in felony, possession of a firearm without an FID card and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.



Assistant District Attorney Karen Bell told District the court that Boateng’s mother is still hospitalized, but did not know the status of his brother. The prosecutor however said each had been shot “multiple times” during the incident.



According to a statement by the Worcester Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8:30 in the morning and took some 13-hours for the police to finally arrest the suspect.



“On July 7th 2023 at about 8:38 AM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a Colby Ave address for a domestic incident in which a male who had shot two family members, but of whom left the scene before police arrived. Officers arrived and spoke with a family member on scene. Officers saw the twenty-four-year-old male suspect outside the residence. He appeared to be carrying a handgun. Officers ordered him to get on the ground. He initially complied before jumping up, firing at officers, and running inside the house,” the police said.



An police team comprising of Police Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, K9 Unit, drone operators and a Mobile Crisis mental health clinician responded to the scene and ensured that the victims had made it out of the house leaving the suspect alone.



“For approximately thirteen hours, officers attempted to persuade the male to leave the residence. Hostage negotiators continually attempted to make contact, the drone provided valuable aerial video, and SWAT officers maintained the perimeter. Worcester Paramedics and Firefighters were standing by. The male fired his handgun at officers on several different occasions during the incident, and officers returned fire. Finally, at about 9:30 PM, the male took a step out of the rear of the residence and was taken into custody with the assistance of the K9. He was treated medically by paramedics, placed under arrest and transported to the hospital,” the statement.







