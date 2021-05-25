You are here: HomeNews2021 05 25Article 1269679

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: 3news

No arrests yet as REGSEC calls for calm in Mpaha

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has called for calm between feuding factions involved in the Mpaha land dispute, which claimed one life and injured three.

Chairman of REGSEC and Savanna Region Minister Muazu Saeed Jibrel also called on all persons who fled the area to return to the community.

He commended the security personnel deployed to the area for their swift intervention and for making sure that the issue did not escalate.

He gave the assurance the security will investigate the matter and all perpetrators will be brought to book.

No arrest has been made more than 24 hours after the incident.

Police and military personnel deployed to the area have been stationed there.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Mpaha Health Center.

